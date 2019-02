New Girl Scout Cookie Innovation: 'Momoas' Colorado Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg and her mother are selling boxes of samoas with a picture of actor Jason Momoa on the side. They're calling them "momoas."

New Girl Scout Cookie Innovation: 'Momoas'

Colorado Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg and her mother are selling boxes of samoas with a picture of actor Jason Momoa on the side. They're calling them "momoas."