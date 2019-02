Poor Pro Piacenza Italian soccer team Pro Piacenza is in last place in its division. They're also broke. On Sunday they lost 20 to 0.

Poor Pro Piacenza Sports Poor Pro Piacenza Poor Pro Piacenza Audio will be available later today. Italian soccer team Pro Piacenza is in last place in its division. They're also broke. On Sunday they lost 20 to 0. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor