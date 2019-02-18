Corbyn And Brexit Turmoil Lead 7 MPs To Quit U.K.'s Labour Party

Seven members of British parliament have quit the Labour Party, blaming its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for letting anti-Semitism to flourish and failing to support an alternative plan as a no-deal Brexit looms.

"This has been a very difficult, painful but necessary decision," Luciana Berger, one of the seven MPs who have resigned, told reporters at a press conference Monday.

"I am sickened that Labour is now perceived by many as a racist, anti-Semitic party," said MP Mike Gapes, adding that "prominent anti-Semites" were readmitted to the party.

Gapes accuses the party's leadership of being "complicit in facilitating Brexit," which the group believes will trigger economic, political and social distress in the country.

"We've taken the first step in leaving the old tribal politics behind and we invite others who share our political values to do so too," Chuka Umunna said. "We invite you to leave your parties and help us forge a new consensus on a way forward for Britain."

The seven MPs will remain in parliament as the new, more centrist "Independent Group." They support a new, Final Say referendum which they say should take place days before the withdrawal from the E.U.

In a statement, the group said the Labour Party has abandoned its progressive values, now pursues policies that weaken national security and could de-stabilize the British economy for ideological objectives.

"For a Party that once committed to pursue a spirit of solidarity, tolerance and respect, it has changed beyond recognition," the group said. "Today, visceral hatreds of other people, views and opinions are commonplace in and around the Labour Party."

In response, Corbyn said he was disappointed by their decision to leave the party. "I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and saw us increase our vote by the largest share since 1945."

He added, "The Tories are bungling Brexit while Labour has set out a unifying and credible alternative plan."

The move to create a new parliamentary body triggered dismay within the some members of party.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it a "desperately sad day," despite agreeing that the public should be allowed to re-litigate Brexit and that anti-Semitism needed to be addressed within the party.

Khan and other members of the party worry that the split will lead to a conservative, Tory government.

"We shouldn't splinter in this way," Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC. "It is better to remain in the party, fight your corner."

But conservatives used the announcement as a chance to denounce the Labour party and Corbyn himself.

Conservatives Chairman Brandon Lewis accused the Labour party of becoming "the Jeremy Corbyn party." He said, "We must never let him do to our country what he is doing to the Labour party today."

Nigel Farage, who led the country's Brexit campaign, weighed in on Twitter, saying, "This moment may not look very exciting but it is the beginning of something bigger in British politics #realignment."