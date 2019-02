N.C. Officials Examine Fraud Charges In Disputed Congressional Election A hearing enters its second day in the case of the state's 9th Congressional District — investigators are unveiling evidence about an illegal absentee ballot scheme that may have swayed the election.

N.C. Officials Examine Fraud Charges In Disputed Congressional Election Politics N.C. Officials Examine Fraud Charges In Disputed Congressional Election N.C. Officials Examine Fraud Charges In Disputed Congressional Election Audio will be available later today. A hearing enters its second day in the case of the state's 9th Congressional District — investigators are unveiling evidence about an illegal absentee ballot scheme that may have swayed the election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor