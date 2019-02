President Trump's Plan To Stop HIV Faces A Tough Road In Oklahoma Trump's proposal to tackle HIV promises extra help for seven states where HIV has become a rural problem. Experts in Oklahoma wonder if it will be enough, given the state's high uninsured rate.

President Trump's Plan To Stop HIV Faces A Tough Road In Oklahoma President Trump's Plan To Stop HIV Faces A Tough Road In Oklahoma President Trump's Plan To Stop HIV Faces A Tough Road In Oklahoma Audio will be available later today. Trump's proposal to tackle HIV promises extra help for seven states where HIV has become a rural problem. Experts in Oklahoma wonder if it will be enough, given the state's high uninsured rate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor