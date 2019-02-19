College Lacrosse Superstar Has A Problem: His Big Head

Alex Chu is a freshman at Wheaton College, where he was recruited to play goalie. But because his head won't fit into a regular helmet, he's been benched. A custom helmet costs thousands of dollars.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Nineteen-year-old Alex Chu is a lacrosse superstar. He is also a freshman at Wheaton College where he was recruited to play goalie. But he can't because he has a really large head. In high school, Alex used two helmets forged together. But that doesn't meet NCAA double standards, and a custom helmet would cost tens of thousands of dollars. His mom told The Boston Globe, quote, "all he wants is to play lacrosse." He's got the dedication. He's got the skill. He just needs the helmet. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.