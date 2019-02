Ala. Newspaper Publisher Is Criticized For Controversial KKK Op-Ed A newspaper publisher in rural Alabama has written an editorial calling for the return of the Ku Klux Klan. Reaction in the town of Linden has been one of anger and frustration.

