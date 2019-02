Coast Guard Officer Faces Domestic Terrorism Charges He is in custody in suburban Washington, D.C. Court papers indicate the suspect, a self-described white nationalist who stockpiled weapons, wrote that he wanted to kill as many people as possible.

Coast Guard Officer Faces Domestic Terrorism Charges He is in custody in suburban Washington, D.C. Court papers indicate the suspect, a self-described white nationalist who stockpiled weapons, wrote that he wanted to kill as many people as possible.