Ohio Grassroots Group Wants A Great Lake To Have Its Own Bill Of Rights Voters in Toledo, Ohio, will decide if Lake Erie has legal rights. It's an attempt to amend the city's charter after efforts failed to address toxic algal blooms that affect water supplies.

Ohio Grassroots Group Wants A Great Lake To Have Its Own Bill Of Rights Ohio Grassroots Group Wants A Great Lake To Have Its Own Bill Of Rights Ohio Grassroots Group Wants A Great Lake To Have Its Own Bill Of Rights Audio will be available later today. Voters in Toledo, Ohio, will decide if Lake Erie has legal rights. It's an attempt to amend the city's charter after efforts failed to address toxic algal blooms that affect water supplies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor