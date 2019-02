Vocal Critic Explains Why He Now Supports President Trump Rachel Martin talks to conservative radio host and former "Never Trumper" Erick Erickson about why he has changed his mind and decided to support President Trump.

Vocal Critic Explains Why He Now Supports President Trump Politics Vocal Critic Explains Why He Now Supports President Trump Vocal Critic Explains Why He Now Supports President Trump Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to conservative radio host and former "Never Trumper" Erick Erickson about why he has changed his mind and decided to support President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor