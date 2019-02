Inflation Hits Venezuela But The Government Keeps Gas Prices Low Inflation has hit 1 million percent in Venezuela. It's hard to buy the basics such as food and medicine. But you can buy a whole tank of gasoline for less than you can an eight-ounce bottle of water.

Latin America