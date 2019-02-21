Accessibility links
Kenny White On Mountain Stage White accompanies himself on piano in this intimate performance, a contrasting compliment to his expertly arranged and produced studio recordings.
Kenny White
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Adam Harris

As guest host Kathy Mattea notes in her introduction of New York-based songwriter Kenny White, he is a "musician's musician." A pianist, producer, composer, arranger and renowned commercial music producer, White has played with Jonathan Edwards, Tom Jones and Judy Collins, among others. As a producer he worked on Shawn Colvin's single "I Don't Know Why" and helmed four solo CDs by Peter Wolf.

White accompanies himself on piano in this intimate performance, a contrasting compliment to his expertly arranged and produced studio recordings. Here the spotlight is on his rhyming structure and wonderfully crafted lyrics.

"The Other Shore," written for a friend in anticipation of losing them, is an emotional short film in song-form, and "Cyberspace" narrates the frustrations of life in the digital age. All of these songs appear on White's latest record, Long List of Priors, except the closing number "Symphony in 16 Bars," which was the title track of the second record on Judy Collins' Wildflower label.

White has a tour of Europe, including Denmark, U.K. and Italy, scheduled for Spring 2019.

Set list:

  • "A Road Less Traveled"
  • "The Other Shore"
  • "Cyberspace"
  • "Symphony in 16 Bars"
Back To Top