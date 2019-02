Vatican Starts 4-Day Summit On Clergy Sex Abuse The Vatican started a four-day summit on Thursday that focuses on clergy sex abuse. Pope Francis called for the event following revelations of abuse and cover-ups around the globe.

Vatican Starts 4-Day Summit On Clergy Sex Abuse Religion Vatican Starts 4-Day Summit On Clergy Sex Abuse Vatican Starts 4-Day Summit On Clergy Sex Abuse Audio will be available later today. The Vatican started a four-day summit on Thursday that focuses on clergy sex abuse. Pope Francis called for the event following revelations of abuse and cover-ups around the globe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor