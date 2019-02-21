Roger Stone Barred From Talking About His Case Following Criticism Of Judge

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP Jose Luis Magana/AP

A federal judge barred Roger Stone from talking publicly about his case on Thursday after a post criticizing her appeared on his Instagram account.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected apologies offered by Stone, both in writing and in person in a hearing in Washington, D.C. She added him to an existing gag order that forbade attorneys and others to talk about the ongoing case.

If Stone violates that order, Jackson warned him, she would be "compelled to adjust your environment" — meaning that she would revoke his bond and order him to be detained ahead of his trial.

Stone faces a number of federal charges that allege obstruction and false statements in testimony he gave to Congress about the role he allegedly played in 2016 as a link between Donald Trump's campaign and WikiLeaks.

Stone has pleaded not guilty and says he did nothing wrong. He and supporters also have leveled intense criticism at the government before and since his arrest, including of the FBI, the Justice Department and then Jackson herself.

Stone's Instagram post on Monday suggested that conspirators within the "deep state" had schemed to put his case before an ostensibly unfair Jackson so she could preside over a "show trial." The post was then deleted.

Stone submitted a written apology, but Jackson ordered that he appear on Thursday to explain himself. Stone apologized again in person and asked for another chance, but the judge was unmoved.