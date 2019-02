Update On Jussie Smollett Jussie Smollett was released from a Chicago jail after a judge set his bond at $100,000. The felony disorderly conduct charge he faces carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Update On Jussie Smollett National Update On Jussie Smollett Update On Jussie Smollett Audio will be available later today. Jussie Smollett was released from a Chicago jail after a judge set his bond at $100,000. The felony disorderly conduct charge he faces carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor