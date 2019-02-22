Accessibility links
Belgian Students Protest For Action On Climate Change Tens of thousands of European students are protesting every week. In Belgium, the demonstrations are in their seventh week and students were joined Thursday by a Swedish teen who started the movement.
Belgian Students Protest For Action On Climate Change

Europe

Heard on Morning Edition

Teri Schultz

Tens of thousands of European students are protesting every week. In Belgium, the demonstrations are in their seventh week and students were joined Thursday by a Swedish teen who started the movement.

Correction Feb. 22, 2019

In previous audio and Web introductions, we incorrectly said the European teens' boycotts were on Thursdays and that the Belgian students' protests were growing. In fact, the European students are protesting on various days, and the Belgian protests are in their seventh week.