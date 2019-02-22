Belgian Students Protest For Action On Climate Change

Tens of thousands of European students are protesting every week. In Belgium, the demonstrations are in their seventh week and students were joined Thursday by a Swedish teen who started the movement.

Correction

In previous audio and Web introductions, we incorrectly said the European teens' boycotts were on Thursdays and that the Belgian students' protests were growing. In fact, the European students are protesting on various days, and the Belgian protests are in their seventh week.