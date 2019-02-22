Florida Police: Robert Kraft, Owner Of Patriots, To Face Solicitation Charges

A Florida police chief has announced that Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, will face charges of soliciting prostitution.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced the charges on Friday as part of a sting on a local spa.

Kraft is one of dozens to face similar charges. Kerr says he is being charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, a misdemeanor, tied to two different visits to the spa.

Detective Andrew Sharp was asked at the Friday news conference if there is video evidence of Kraft in the massage parlor room receiving the alleged acts. "The answer to that is yes," he said.

Kerr said that an arrest warrant will be issued for Kraft.

The 77-year-old Kraft has been the owner of the Patriots since 1994. The Patriots did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment. A spokesperson for Kraft told The Associated Press that they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."