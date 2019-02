Kraft Heinz Shares Down After Disappointing Fourth Quarter Results Kraft Heinz shares went down nearly 30 percent Friday after an announcement of disappointing fourth quarter results. The company did a $15 billion write down on the value of two marquee brands.

Kraft Heinz Shares Down After Disappointing Fourth Quarter Results Business Kraft Heinz Shares Down After Disappointing Fourth Quarter Results Kraft Heinz Shares Down After Disappointing Fourth Quarter Results Audio will be available later today. Kraft Heinz shares went down nearly 30 percent Friday after an announcement of disappointing fourth quarter results. The company did a $15 billion write down on the value of two marquee brands. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor