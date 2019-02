Nigerians To Vote In Elections Saturday, After A Week-Long Delay Nigerians will go to the polls on Saturday for an election that was delayed by a week. Authorities are asking for peace and calm as tens of millions prepare to vote.

Nigerians To Vote In Elections Saturday, After A Week-Long Delay

Nigerians will go to the polls on Saturday for an election that was delayed by a week. Authorities are asking for peace and calm as tens of millions prepare to vote.