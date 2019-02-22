Weekly Wrap: Jussie Smollett, Bernie Sanders, Oscars 2019, Plus 'Pool Chips'

It's Friday. Sam is losing himself with HuffPost news editor Saba Hamedy and editor-in-chief of The Advocate Zach Stafford.

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was charged this week with filing a false police report in an alleged hate crime incident that occurred in Chicago last month. What does this development mean for victims of hate crimes?

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders announced another bid for the presidency, but some critics are skeptical his campaign can find the same momentum as in 2016.

Sam questions whether a big marketing budget is the secret to securing an Academy Award and breaks down the Oscars' troublesome year with journalist Kim Masters.

Plus, what strange foods did you eat as a kid? Sam has a few peculiar stories to share.

