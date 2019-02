Jack Davidson On Breaking An NCAA Free Throw Record NPR's Scott Simon talks to Jack Davidson, a student at Wabash College. He broke the NCAA record for all-time consecutive free throws. He made 95 consecutive free throws, breaking a 22-year-old record.

