Big Pharma Heads To Capitol Hill The heads of the largest pharmaceutical companies will defend their pricing before the Senate next week. STAT reporter Nicholas Florko tells NPR's Scott Simon that this will be a televised crucible.

Big Pharma Heads To Capitol Hill Health Care Big Pharma Heads To Capitol Hill Big Pharma Heads To Capitol Hill Audio will be available later today. The heads of the largest pharmaceutical companies will defend their pricing before the Senate next week. STAT reporter Nicholas Florko tells NPR's Scott Simon that this will be a televised crucible. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor