Nina Totenberg Heads To The Oscars NPR's Nina Totenberg is headed to the Academy Awards this weekend. She appears in a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.

Nina Totenberg Heads To The Oscars Movies Nina Totenberg Heads To The Oscars Nina Totenberg Heads To The Oscars Audio will be available later today. NPR's Nina Totenberg is headed to the Academy Awards this weekend. She appears in a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor