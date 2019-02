R. Kelly Bond Set At $1 Million In Sexual Abuse Case R&B star R. Kelly turned himself in Friday night and appeared at a bond hearing Saturday after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Audio will be available later today.