Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

Billy Porter
Billy Porter
The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.
One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.
Regina King
Regina King
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell
Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right
Elsie Fisher
Elsie Fisher
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right
Constance Wu
Constance Wu
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right
