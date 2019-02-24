Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

Accessibility links
Oscars Red Carpet: Photos Of The Fashion The stars are arriving at the Academy Awards. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Oscars.
Billy Porter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.

One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Regina King Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Regina King

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Glenn Close Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glenn Close

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Angela Bassett Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Angela Bassett

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Chadwick Boseman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Charlize Theron Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Spike Lee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Spike Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elsie Fisher Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Elsie Fisher

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images