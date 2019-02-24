Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Billy Porter
The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.
One thing's for sure: The red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.
Regina King
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(Left to right) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Mahershala Ali, left, and Amatus Sami-Karim, right
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Glenn Close
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Stephan James
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Adam Driver
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Angela Bassett
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Larson, left, and Samuel L. Jackson, right
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
SZA
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Amy Adams
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Sam Elliott
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hannah Beachler
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Allison Janney, left, and Emma Stone, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
KiKi Layne
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
James McAvoy
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, center, and Amy Poehler, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
Mandalit del Barco/NPR
NPR's Nina Totenberg appears on the Oscars red carpet and in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Serena Williams
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Emma Stone
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Chris Evans
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Queen Latifah
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Rami Malek
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic, right
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Helen Mirren and Sam Rockwell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Spike Lee
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira, right
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ben Falcone, left, and Melissa McCarthy, right
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Elsie Fisher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Constance Wu
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Grant, left, and Richard E. Grant, right
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos, right
