Accessibility links
Oscars Red Carpet: Photos Of The Fashion The arrivals of the stars at the Academy Awards are often more surprising than the awards ceremony itself. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Oscars.
NPR logo Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

Pop Culture

Oscars 2019: The Red Carpet

Enlarge this image

Billy Porter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Oscars red carpet arrivals are often more surprising than the Academy Awards ceremony itself. While we can sometimes predict which of our favorite movie stars are taking home golden statuettes, good luck predicting what Lady Gaga will wear this year.

One thing's for sure: the red carpet fashions promise to be just as bold, glittery, glamorous — and even political — as they always are. Here's a photo recap of some of the most memorable looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Enlarge this image

Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini, left, and Octavia Spencer, right

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Constance Wu Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Spike Lee Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Spike Lee

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos right Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth, left, and Maria Menounos right

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images