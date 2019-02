Saving The Gulf Of Mexico's Oysters Oysters in the Gulf of Mexico are not doing well. Millions have died off and efforts to bring them back in some areas haven't worked so far. So biologists in Alabama are trying something different.

Oysters in the Gulf of Mexico are not doing well. Millions have died off and efforts to bring them back in some areas haven't worked so far. So biologists in Alabama are trying something different.