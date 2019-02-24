Accessibility links
U.S.-China Trade War Suspended For Now As Talks Continue President Trump has suspended a planned increase in tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports, after what he called "very productive" trade talks in Washington this weekend.
NPR logo Trump Suspends China Tariff Hike, Citing Progress In Trade Talks

Politics

Trump Suspends China Tariff Hike, Citing Progress In Trade Talks

Enlarge this image

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators meeting in Washington, D.C. last week. Citing progress in the talks, President Trump said he would suspend a planning increase in tariffs on Chinese goods due to take effect on March 1. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators meeting in Washington, D.C. last week. Citing progress in the talks, President Trump said he would suspend a planning increase in tariffs on Chinese goods due to take effect on March 1.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump will hold off raising tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports, after what he called "very productive" trade talks in Washington this weekend.

'Expect Change': Robert Lighthizer Is Trump's Hardball-Playing China Trade Negotiator

Business

'Expect Change': Robert Lighthizer Is Trump's Hardball-Playing China Trade Negotiator

Tariffs had been scheduled to jump from 10 to 25 percent next Saturday. But Trump agreed to postpone that increase in hopes of negotiating a more comprehensive trade agreement.

Trump tweeted that the two sides had made "substantial progress" on structural issues, including protection of intellectual property and an end to the forced transfer of U.S. technology. The president hopes to finalize a deal during a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Florida vacation home.

"Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement," Trump wrote, celebrating what he called "a very good weekend for U.S. & China!"

In Garlic Capital, Tariffs And Immigration Crackdown Have Mixed Impacts

Economy

In Garlic Capital, Tariffs And Immigration Crackdown Have Mixed Impacts

Trade talks were initially expected to wrap up Friday but had been extended through the weekend in a sign of positive momentum. Negotiators cautioned, however, that a final deal was still uncertain.

Trade Talks With China Continue, As Trump Shies From A Hard Deadline For A Deal

Politics

Trade Talks With China Continue, As Trump Shies From A Hard Deadline For A Deal

"It's a little early for Champagne," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday.

U.S. businesses will welcome the decision to delay higher tariffs. Even at the existing, 10 percent rate, Trump's China duties are costing American businesses and consumers upwards of $2 billion per month.