'Chewing Gum' & 'Black Earth Rising' Star Michaela Coel It's Tuesday. Michaela Coel first got the idea for her hit British sitcom 'Chewing Gum' while at drama school. Her later work as the creator, writer, and lead actress on the show earned her a BAFTA. She tells Sam about the transparency that comes from shaving her head and once embracing the Pentecostal faith. Tweet feels @NPRItsBeenAMin or email samsanders@npr.org.
'Chewing Gum' And 'Black Earth Rising' Star Michaela Coel

Listen · 31:31
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Actress Michaela Coel attends the Women in Film and TV Awards, in London on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP hide caption

Actress Michaela Coel attends the Women in Film and TV Awards, in London on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

Michaela Coel first got the idea for her hit British sitcom Chewing Gum while at drama school. Her later work as the creator, writer, and lead actress on the show earned her a BAFTA. She tells Sam about the transparency that comes from shaving her head on and off screen and once embracing the Pentecostal faith. She also sings a special song from Chewing Gum to Sam.

This episode was produced and edited for broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West.