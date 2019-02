How Climate Change Is Affecting Alaska's Military Radar Stations At the farthest edge of North America, across the Bering Strait from Russia, U.S. military radar stations are threatened by the consequences of climate change.

How Climate Change Is Affecting Alaska's Military Radar Stations How Climate Change Is Affecting Alaska's Military Radar Stations How Climate Change Is Affecting Alaska's Military Radar Stations Audio will be available later today. At the farthest edge of North America, across the Bering Strait from Russia, U.S. military radar stations are threatened by the consequences of climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor