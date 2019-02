91st Academy Awards Had No Host But There Were Many Winners Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody were bigger winners at Sunday night's Academy Awards. Green Book won three including best picture. Bohemian Rhapsody won four including best actor for Rami Malek.

Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody were bigger winners at Sunday night's Academy Awards. Green Book won three including best picture. Bohemian Rhapsody won four including best actor for Rami Malek.