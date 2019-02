Indian Lawmakers Concerned Social Media May Interfere In Elections Twitter and Facebook threaten to suspend accounts spreading fake news. Some politicians accuse them of cracking down on right-wing voices. Twitter execs are to testify before India's parliament.

