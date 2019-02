Trump To Meet North Korea's Leader In Vietnam President Trump meets this week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. Trump says talking to Kim has moved them away from the brink of war. But has it moved Kim any closer to denuclearization?

Trump To Meet North Korea's Leader In Vietnam

President Trump meets this week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. Trump says talking to Kim has moved them away from the brink of war. But has it moved Kim any closer to denuclearization?