Judge Dismisses Murder Charges Over Boy's Death On Kansas Waterslide

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tammy Ljungblad/AP Tammy Ljungblad/AP

A county judge in Kansas has dismissed murder charges and other indictments against the designers and operators of a 17-story waterslide, ruling that a grand jury heard improper evidence in the case of a boy who was killed at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in 2016.

Caleb Schwab, 10, was decapitated on Aug. 7, 2016, when the raft he was riding on the Verrückt waterslide went airborne and hit a metal pole that was supporting a safety net. Two women who were with him on the raft were also injured at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The waterslide's two main designers, Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Wayne Henry and John Timothy Schooley, had been facing charges ranging from reckless second-degree murder to aggravated battery. The park's director of operations, Tyler Austin Miles, and the Schlitterbahn corporation were also indicted for involuntary manslaughter.

But all of those charges are now tossed out, with Judge Robert P. Burns saying on Friday that he agreed with the defendants' attorneys who argued that Kansas District Attorney Derek Schmidt — whose office took over the case from Wyandotte County prosecutors — had abused the grand jury and tainted the indictments by showing jurors footage from a Travel Channel TV show that hyped the ride's dangers, and by calling a witness who gave questionable testimony.

Burns agreed that because the video segments hadn't been intended to reflect the ride's true risks, they might have prejudiced the grand jury.

As member station KCUR reports, the judge also noted that "the state's expert witness repeatedly referred to engineering standards that were not required under Kansas law at the time Verrückt was constructed; and that the same expert improperly referred to another death that occurred at a Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Texas in 2013."

The Kansas waterslide — Verrückt is German for "insane" — opened to the public with wide fanfare in summer 2014, less than two years after it was conceived.

The indictments against Henry and Schooley alleged the pair "lacked technical expertise to design a properly functioning water slide" and used "crude trial-and-error methods" before putting the slide into operation, KCUR adds.

"If we actually knew how to do this, and it could be done that easily," Schooley said in court documents that were released in 2018, "it wouldn't be that spectacular."

The waterslide was touted as the largest in the world, with a height of more than 168 feet. It included a steep initial drop and a secondary hump — and riders on its rafts were estimated to reach around 65 mph. After Schwab's tragic death, the park was prevented from tearing the slide down so the circumstances could be investigated. The demolition process finally began last autumn.

On the day he died, Caleb Schwab had gone to the park on a special promotional day for government officials. His father, Scott Schwab, is now Kansas' secretary of state. In 2016, he was a member of the state's House of Representatives.

Schwab's family has already reached a nearly $20 million settlement with the water park that ended a civil lawsuit.

The dismissals are the latest setback for Schmidt's office in the high-profile case; two of the park's maintenance workers were acquitted of criminal charges last October.

On Friday, the Kansas attorney general issued a statement saying, "We are obviously disappointed and respectfully disagree with the court's decision." Schmidt added that he will "review the ruling carefully" and consider whether to pursue new criminal charges — something the court said was still an option.

To bring new charges, the attorney general's office could again use a grand jury — something that's rare in Kansas — or it could simply ask a judge to rule whether there is probable cause for new charges against Schlitterbahn, its employees, and/or anyone else involved with the Verrückt waterslide.

Since the state attorney general took over the case, Wyandotte County has paid Schmidt's office "more than $125,000 in reimbursed expenses through November," the Kansas City Star reports.