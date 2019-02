R. Kelly Enters Not Guilty Plea On Sexual Abuse Charges

R&B star R. Kelly entered a not guilty plea Monday in response to being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The singer was indicted last Friday in Cook County, Ill. Three of the alleged victims were under the age of 17 at the time of the alleged incidents, which prosecutors say span 1998 to 2010.

On Saturday afternoon, a judge set bond at $1 million.

This is a developing story.