Iran's Foreign Minister Announces Sudden Resignation

The foreign minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, resigned Monday without explanation in a brief message on Instagram.

NPR's Michelle Kelemen reports that Zarif was a central player in the nuclear negotiations with the Obama administration.

"In a post on Instagram, Mohammad Javad Zarif apologizes for what he calls his shortcomings and his 'inability to continue to serve' as foreign minister. An official at Iran's mission to the U.N. confirms that Zarif has resigned," said Kelemen.

"Zarif was a key player in the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal with the U.S. and other world powers. President Trump withdrew from that agreement and has been restoring sanctions despite attempts by the other signatories to keep the deal in place. It limits Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief."

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also confirmed Zarif's resignation, according to Haaretz, adding that no immediate reason was offered.

As the Associated Press reports, Zarif's resignation is a setback for President Hassan Rouhani: