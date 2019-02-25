Accessibility links
Latin America

Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Free After Being Reported Detained In Venezuela

Barbara Campbell

TV network Univision says its journalist Jorge Ramos has been released after being held against his will by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. In this photo, Ramos, with journalists Maria Elena Salinas (center) and Karen Tumulty, were moderators at a Democratic presidential debate in 2016. Wilfredo Lee/AP hide caption

Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET

Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been released after being "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions.

The U.S. State Department had tweeted, "We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching."