Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Free After Being Reported Detained In Venezuela

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET

Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been released after being "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions.

The U.S. State Department had tweeted, "We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching."