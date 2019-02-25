Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Reported Detained In Venezuela
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions. The U.S. State Department says it has been told they "are being held against their will" by Maduro and says, "We insist on their immediate release."
The State Department adds that "the world is watching."
.@StateDept has received word the journalist @jorgeramosnews and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro. We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching. #Venezuela— Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) February 26, 2019
