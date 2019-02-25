Accessibility links
Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Reported Detained In Venezuela The TV network says Ramos and his crew were interviewing President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions. The U.S. State Department has called for their immediate release.
NPR logo Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Reported Detained In Venezuela

Latin America

Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Reported Detained In Venezuela

Enlarge this image

TV network Univision says its journalist Jorge Ramos is being held against his will by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. In this photo, Ramos, with journalists Maria Elena Salinas (center) and Karen Tumulty, moderate a Democratic presidential debate in 2016. Wilfredo Lee/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Wilfredo Lee/AP

TV network Univision says its journalist Jorge Ramos is being held against his will by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. In this photo, Ramos, with journalists Maria Elena Salinas (center) and Karen Tumulty, moderate a Democratic presidential debate in 2016.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions. The U.S. State Department says it has been told they "are being held against their will" by Maduro and says, "We insist on their immediate release."

The State Department adds that "the world is watching."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.