Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Reported Detained In Venezuela

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions. The U.S. State Department says it has been told they "are being held against their will" by Maduro and says, "We insist on their immediate release."

The State Department adds that "the world is watching."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.