Trump Administration Warns Chinese Tech Giant Is A Security Threat The U.S. is pressuring allies to bar Huawei equipment from telecom networks, saying the company has strong ties to China's government. Some are pushing back, and say they can mitigate security risks.

Trump Administration Warns Chinese Tech Giant Is A Security Threat Asia Trump Administration Warns Chinese Tech Giant Is A Security Threat Trump Administration Warns Chinese Tech Giant Is A Security Threat Audio will be available later today. The U.S. is pressuring allies to bar Huawei equipment from telecom networks, saying the company has strong ties to China's government. Some are pushing back, and say they can mitigate security risks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor