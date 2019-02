Anwar Ibrahim's Role In Malaysia's Dramatic Advance In Democracy Steve Inskeep talks to Anwar Ibrahim, president of Malaysia's ruling party, about how he plans a new era of governance. His party ousted a ruling coalition that had been in power for over six decades.

Anwar Ibrahim's Role In Malaysia's Dramatic Advance In Democracy Asia Anwar Ibrahim's Role In Malaysia's Dramatic Advance In Democracy Anwar Ibrahim's Role In Malaysia's Dramatic Advance In Democracy Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Anwar Ibrahim, president of Malaysia's ruling party, about how he plans a new era of governance. His party ousted a ruling coalition that had been in power for over six decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor