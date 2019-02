Cardinal George Pell Of Australia Is Convicted Of Child Sex Abuse Cardinal Pell, a close adviser to Pope Francis, has been convicted of child sex abuse charges that go back decades. His conviction became public after a gag order was lifted.

Cardinal George Pell Of Australia Is Convicted Of Child Sex Abuse Religion Cardinal George Pell Of Australia Is Convicted Of Child Sex Abuse Cardinal George Pell Of Australia Is Convicted Of Child Sex Abuse Audio will be available later today. Cardinal Pell, a close adviser to Pope Francis, has been convicted of child sex abuse charges that go back decades. His conviction became public after a gag order was lifted. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor