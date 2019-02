Iran's Foreign Minister Resigns Suddenly Without An Explanation Mohammad Javad Zarif abruptly announced his resignation on Monday. This news comes as the U.S. and its European allies continue to debate the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Resigns Suddenly Without An Explanation Middle East Mohammad Javad Zarif abruptly announced his resignation on Monday. This news comes as the U.S. and its European allies continue to debate the future of the Iran nuclear deal.