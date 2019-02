Airstrikes Escalate Tensions Between India And Pakistan India is claiming that it has killed 300 militants in an airstrike on Pakistani territory. Pakistan disputes that the strike caused serious damage or casualties.

India is claiming that it has killed 300 militants in an airstrike on Pakistani territory. Pakistan disputes that the strike caused serious damage or casualties.