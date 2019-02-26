Accessibility links
Video: Watch Zaytoven Fill In For Future At The Tiny Desk The Atlanta trap super-producer and son of a preacher man saved the day with a soulful Tiny Desk.
Tiny Desk

Tiny Desk

Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

Credit: NPR

Tiny Desk

Zaytoven

The Lord works in mysterious ways. It might sound cliché, but there's really no better way to describe the circumstances that led to prolific producer Zaytoven's impromptu Tiny Desk.

Last month, Zaytoven arrived at Bob Boilen's desk with a full band in tow with the intent of backing up his Atlanta friend and collaborator Future, who had dropped his latest album, The Wzrd, earlier that day. The plan was to translate the bass-heavy trap sound Zaytoven helped originate to real instruments with Neil Garrard on guitar, Bernard "TreWay" Lambert on drums, DJ Spinz and Elena on flute (for what would've been a live version of "Mask Off").

After several hours of waiting, with the band all warmed up and ready, word came that Future would be a no-show. So, to our thrill, Zaytoven redeemed the occasion with his own Tiny Desk concert, featuring instrumental versions of a couple of the earliest hits he produced for Future's Beast Mode, the mixtape that helped usher their respective rebirths in 2015.

The Tiny Desk also served as the perfect platform to highlight Zaytoven's own career-long faith walk.

"I wasn't even allowed to listen to this type of music, let alone to be producing it," he told me a little over a year ago in the church outside Atlanta where he plays organ every Sunday morning. He was remembering how conflicted he'd once felt as a young producer who'd grown up in the church to be playing his trade for street artists like future trap god Gucci Mane (who Zaytoven would later back on keys during his first visit to the Tiny Desk). "To be the godfather of the sound, it was almost embarrassing for me, like, 'Hold on, bruh. This ain't really how I was brought up. This ain't really what I do.' I'm a guy that's in the church and I try to lead people more so that way."

Indeed, there's a long legacy of sanctified musicians who took their gift, honed in the choir stand, and went the secular route, before finally renouncing their fame and returning to their gospel roots. But Zaytoven sidestepped that guilt trip on the way to becoming one of the most celebrated and imitated hip-hop producers of the last decade. Where so many musicians before him fell into a morality trap, Zay found a way to make trap music his ministry.

"God made it where my sound has been heard over the years by millions of people," he said. Instead of preaching to the choir, he brought his faith to the trap.

Set List

  • "Lay Up"

  • "Peacoat"

  • "Mo Reala"

Musicians

Zaytoven: keys; Neil Garrard: guitar; Elena Pinderhughes: flute; DJ Spinz: DJ; Bernard "TreWay" Lambert: drums

Credits

Producers: Abby O'Neill, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kaylee Domzalski, Kimani Oletu; Editor: Kimani Oletu; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Natalie Prass: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Natalie Prass performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 28, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Natalie Prass

Decked out in matching, cobalt blue outfits, the singer and her band had a clear vision: If you want to overcome the times, find strength in numbers.

The Pedrito Martinez Group: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Pedrito Martinez performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Pedrito Martinez Group

The Afro-Cuban percussionist mesmerizes with his almost otherworldly talent on congas.

Scott Mulvahill: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Scott Mulvahill performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 30, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Scott Mulvahill

Scott Mulvahill has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest for each of its four years. And while he's never won, we all loved him so much we had to invite him to play.

Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Lau Noah: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Lau Noah performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 10, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Lau Noah

There's a magical aura that surrounds Lau Noah as she sits behind the Tiny Desk and unspools thought-provoking story-songs.

Cat Power: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Cat Power performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 17, 2018 (Jenna Sterner/NPR). Jenna Sterner/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jenna Sterner/NPR

Tiny Desk

Cat Power

Chan Marshall and her band perform a brisk and beautifully orchestrated medley of Cat Power songs: "Wanderer," "Woman" and 2006's "The Moon."

Blood Orange: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Blood Orange performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 10, 2018 (Heeather Kim/NPR). Heather Kim/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Heather Kim/NPR

Tiny Desk

Blood Orange

This Blood Orange Tiny Desk is a beautifully conceived concert showing off the craft and care that has made Devonté Hynes a groundbreaking producer and songwriter.

Stella Donnelly: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Stella Donnelly performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Oct. 22, 2018. Cameron Pollack/NPR/Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR/Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Stella Donnelly

Watch the Australian singer-songwriter perform three new songs from her upcoming full-length debut, Beware of the Dogs.

Nate Wood - fOUR: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Nate Wood "fOUR" performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 12, 2018. Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Nate Wood - fOUR

The multi-instrumentalist says he only wishes he had more limbs; but Wood still manages to simultaneously play a bass guitar, keys and drums, all while singing into a wearable microphone.

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Aaron Lee Tasjan performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 12, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Aaron Lee Tasjan arrived in an ascot and mustard-colored shirt, sporting red, round sunglasses and mutton chops. It was a fashionable nod to the psych-pop and rock sound he brought to the Tiny Desk.

Back To Top