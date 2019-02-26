Accessibility links
How Presidential Pardons Work: Ron's Office Hours Video NPR's Ron Elving explains the history of the pardon, where it comes from and what the Constitution allows.
The Power Of Presidential Pardons: Ron's Office Hours

The Power Of Presidential Pardons: Ron's Office Hours

A presidential pardon can't be stopped, blocked, vetoed or overturned. So where does this power come from? And is there any limit to it?

President Trump says he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself (though he says he wouldn't need to because he hasn't done anything wrong).

Just how powerful is the president when it comes to pardons? The latest episode of Ron's Office Hours explains the history of the act and what the Constitution allows.

