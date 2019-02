Nigerians Re-Elect Muhammadu Buhari As President Nigeria's incumbent president has won a second term as leader of Africa's most populous nation. The main opposition candidate says he'll be challenging the results in court.

Nigerians Re-Elect Muhammadu Buhari As President

Nigeria's incumbent president has won a second term as leader of Africa's most populous nation. The main opposition candidate says he'll be challenging the results in court.