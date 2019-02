India And Pakistan Are At Odds Again Over Kashmir Pakistan says it shot down 2 Indian planes inside its airspace and launched strikes on Indian-controlled Kashmir. Tuesday, India said its fighter jets killed terrorists at a training camp in Pakistan.

India And Pakistan Are At Odds Again Over Kashmir Asia India And Pakistan Are At Odds Again Over Kashmir India And Pakistan Are At Odds Again Over Kashmir Audio will be available later today. Pakistan says it shot down 2 Indian planes inside its airspace and launched strikes on Indian-controlled Kashmir. Tuesday, India said its fighter jets killed terrorists at a training camp in Pakistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor