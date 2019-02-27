Accessibility links
Drummer Makaya McCraven brings Universal Beings to Chicago Drummer/producer Makaya McCraven creates beat-driven jazz with post-production wizardry.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
Makaya McCraven accompanies his 10 piece ensemble at Paul Robeson Theatre in the historical South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago, USA
Enlarge this image
Carolina Sanchez/Red Bull Content Pool
Makaya McCraven accompanies his 10 piece ensemble at Paul Robeson Theatre in the historical South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago, USA
Carolina Sanchez/Red Bull Content Pool

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Makaya McCraven: The Brain Behind The Mind-Bending BeatsWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Makaya McCraven: The Brain Behind The Mind-Bending Beats

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/698697855/698910268" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Makaya McCraven — a drummer-producer-bandleader-composer who sums up his MO with the evocative term "beat scientist" — has lately been on the hottest of hot streaks. His album Universal Beings was hailed as one of the best albums of 2018, by outlets ranging from The New York Times to Rolling Stone. (In the NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll, it came in at No. 4.) For McCraven, who lives in Chicago, this vaulting acclaim is just the latest evidence that he's onto something vital and new.

Jazz Night in America devotes this episode to McCraven, his innovative process, and the creative background that continues to inform his work. We'll look at the precedent of record producers splicing tape in the studio, and how it applies to McCraven's constructive methods. We'll meet his earliest influences — his parents, African-American drummer Stephen McCraven and Hungarian folk artist Agnes McCraven. We'll join McCraven in a thrilling recent performance at the Red Bull Music Festival Chicago, on the South Side, with partners including Nubya Garcia on tenor saxophone, Brandee Younger on harp, Jeff Parker on guitar and Joel Ross on vibraphone.

"I don't think what I'm doing is necessarily that far off of the legacy of jazz that I grew up in," McCraven observes, before acknowledging the persistence of debates about what jazz is, or should be. "I think one of the things that gives it strength is that people want to argue over it. That's a good sign. That means there's life here."

SET LIST

  • "Atlantic Black" (McCraven)
  • "Wise Man, Wiser Woman" (McCraven)
  • "Hungarian Lullaby" (Peter Dabasi)
  • "Song of the Forest Boogaraboo" (Stephen McCraven)
  • "Suite Haus" (McCraven)

MUSICIANS

Makaya McCraven: drums;Nubya Garcia, tenor saxophone; Joshua Johnson, alto saxophone; Miguel Atwood Ferguson on electric violin; Brandee Younger, harp; Jeff Parker, guitar; Junius Paul, Dezron Douglas; bass, Carlos Niño, percussion; Joel Ross, vibraphone

CREDITS

Producer: Alex Ariff and Sarah Kerson; Senior Producer: Katie Simon, Senior Director of NPR Music, Lauren Onkey; Executive Producers: Amy Niles, Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman; Recording engineer: Dave Vettraino; Concert producer: Red Bull Music Festival Chicago

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Oscar-Nominated Terence Blanchard On 30 Years Of Jazz And Film Scoring For Spike Lee

Listen
Henry Adebonojo

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Oscar-Nominated Terence Blanchard On 30 Years Of Jazz And Film Scoring For Spike Lee

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Trumpeter Terence Blanchard has career spanning three decades in both jazz and film scoring. We dive into his work with Spike Lee, his E-Collective band and a new commission.

Oscar-Nominated Terence Blanchard On 30 Years Of Jazz And Film Scoring For Spike Lee

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/694662471/694753524" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

Watch

Bassist Dave Holland and tabla player Zakir Hussain perform as part of Crosscurrents at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Explore the influence of Indian music on the jazz and rock scenes of the '60s with tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, prolific bassist Dave Holland and their international ensemble, Crosscurrents.

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

Listen

Bassist Christian McBride (left) and Blues artist Joey DeFrancesco (right). Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Christian McBride interviews one of his oldest friends, organist Joey DeFrancesco, in their hometown of Philadelphia.

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/687886485/688249013" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

Listen

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away at age 49. Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Friends of the show offer memories and music of pianist Cecil Taylor, Village Vanguard owner Lorraine Gordon, South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela and trumpeter Roy Hargrove.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/678136954/678160463" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

Listen

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Catherine Russell as a guest vocalist, perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Sarah Escarraz/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Sarah Escarraz/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

Listen to your favorite holiday classics from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with guest vocalist Catherine Russell, recorded live in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/675600213/676765960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

Listen

This episode of Jazz Night in America features tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we get a taste of Lloyd's collaboration with Lucinda Williams, along with choice moments from his recent appearances at Lincoln Center.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/673799006/674218582" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

Listen

Jazz supergroup Artemis performs at the Newport Jazz Festival. Jonathan Chimene/WGBO hide caption

toggle caption Jonathan Chimene/WGBO

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The "all-female" framework is both integral to the jazz supergroup Artemis and somehow beside the point.

Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/669962702/670039083" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

Listen
Nico van der Stam/Octave Music

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Take an essential and unprecedented glimpse into the music and life of the groundbreaking pianist-composer.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/656189856/656604367" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top