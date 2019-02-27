Accessibility links
Calan On Mountain Stage Capturing the vibrant spirit of traditional Celtic folk music, this young Welsh quintet is already a staple on the festival circuit across the pond.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Calan
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Calan
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Calan On Mountain Stage

Calan On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/698699284/698736193" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Michael Lipton

Capturing the vibrant spirit of traditional Celtic folk music, the young Welsh quintet Calan is already a staple on the festival circuit across the pond. Calan remains the only Welsh band to have won the "International Folk Band Award" at the Inter Celtic Festival and was named "Best Group" at Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Accolades aside, the group's mission is two-fold: to spread the word of traditional Welsh music and to keep it contemporary. Singing in both Gaelic and English (often in the same song), the melodies evoke mid-century folk songs while the rhythms and textures (some electronic) propel the music comfortably into the 21st Century.

Calan opened with the title track of its current release, "Solomon," featuring Bethan Rhiannon's lithe voice accented by penny-whistle, courtesy of multi-instrumentalist Patrick Rimes. Aside from its musicianship, the band's strong suit is creating a gorgeous, rich sound, thick and textured, by stacking accordion and bagpipes over Sam Humphrey's driving rhythm guitar.

The instrumental "Ryan Jigs" features Alice French on Celtic harp, melding a medieval sound with twin fiddles, by Rimes and Angharad Jenkins, establishing the intricate melody. You'll hear a variety of instruments as the members seamlessly switch between accordion, fiddle, pipes and the pibgorn, a traditional Welsh reed instrument.

"Kan," a song that sets the band apart, draws inspiration from an ancient form of Welsh chanting, adding lyrics taken from a poem by Nigel Jenkins, fiddler Angharad Jenkins' father. The result moves between madrigal-styled chanting with Angharad's rapid-fire lyrics and spoken word. It's a heady musical stew that brings together old and new - just the way we like it.

The group closed with "The Dancing Stag," a funky, fiddle and accordion-based jig that leaves no doubt as to the bloodline of traditional Appalachian music, and featured some nimble step dancing by Rhiannon (one of the bonuses of attending a live Mountain Stage.)

Set list:

  • Synnwyr Solomon
  • Ryan Jigs
  • Kan
  • The Dancing Stag
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Kenny White On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Kenny White On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

White accompanies himself on piano in this intimate performance, a contrasting compliment to his expertly arranged and produced studio recordings.

Kenny White On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/696619261/696651386" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Scott Mulvahill: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Scott Mulvahill performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 30, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Scott Mulvahill

Scott Mulvahill has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest for each of its four years. And while he's never won, we all loved him so much we had to invite him to play.

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Kentucky native Joan Osborne started her music career in 1996 with a Grammy-winning record Relish. Decades later, she continues to explore her vocal versatility.

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/693894111/693901294" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Though Nellie McKay is a regular on Mountain Stage, we listen to her intently and explore her wild musical world, as if it is our first time.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/688317174/688326350" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Margo Price performing at the 2018 Newport Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV On-Air: Music Discovery Starts Here

Margo Price gave an authentically rich performance at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630615997/687044810" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

Newport Folk Festival

Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Harding woke up the Newport crowd with the soul-rock hybrid he calls "slop 'n' soul."

Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630245957/682012943" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist

Newport Folk Festival

Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Jen Cloher came to Newport with a fervor matched only by her volume.

Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630590575/682317893" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Frederick "Toots" Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals performs at Coachella in 2017. Katie Stratton/Getty Images for Coachella hide caption

toggle caption Katie Stratton/Getty Images for Coachella

Newport Folk Festival

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The oldest song Toots and The Maytals played, "I'll Never Grow Old," captured the spirit Toots Hibbert brought to the show. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630843648/680751003" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top